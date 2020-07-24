Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 75 °

Police Looking For Person of Interest in Purposeful Car Crash

Jeremy BohnJuly 24, 2020

Salina Police have developed a person of interest who was involved in the collision of vehicles causing property damage.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer was patrolling down the 1000 block of Highland Ave. at 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

There, he spotted a 2015 Ford Fiesta that was sitting on top of the curb and had struck a mailbox of one of the homes on the street. The mailbox belongs to a 62-year-old Salina woman who says the damage is worth $200.

The driver of the Fiesta is Maribe Garcia-Cerna, 38, Salina, and she advises that her vehicle had been hit intentionally by a pickup which then caused the car to strike the mailbox.

Witnesses also corroborate Garcia-Cerna’s story and say that they heard two vehicles accelerate, followed by a black Ford pickup truck rear ending the Fiesta. This action caused $1,000 of damage to Garcia-Cerna’s vehicle.

Police do not believe that this is a random act and have developed a person of interest.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Short Pursuit Ends in Drug Related ...

A vehicle pursuit that starts just north of Salina, ends in town a short time after it had started w...

July 24, 2020 Comments

Property Stolen From a Building Und...

Kansas News

July 24, 2020

Police Looking For Person of Intere...

Top News

July 24, 2020

Report: Royals Close To Signing Ma...

Sports News

July 24, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Short Pursuit Ends in Dru...
July 24, 2020Comments
Property Stolen From a Bu...
July 24, 2020Comments
8 Warnings, 11 Watches Fo...
July 24, 2020Comments
City / County Receive Cor...
July 24, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH