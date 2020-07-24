Police Looking For Person of Interest in Purposeful Car Crash

Salina Police have developed a person of interest who was involved in the collision of vehicles causing property damage.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer was patrolling down the 1000 block of Highland Ave. at 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

There, he spotted a 2015 Ford Fiesta that was sitting on top of the curb and had struck a mailbox of one of the homes on the street. The mailbox belongs to a 62-year-old Salina woman who says the damage is worth $200.

The driver of the Fiesta is Maribe Garcia-Cerna, 38, Salina, and she advises that her vehicle had been hit intentionally by a pickup which then caused the car to strike the mailbox.

Witnesses also corroborate Garcia-Cerna’s story and say that they heard two vehicles accelerate, followed by a black Ford pickup truck rear ending the Fiesta. This action caused $1,000 of damage to Garcia-Cerna’s vehicle.

Police do not believe that this is a random act and have developed a person of interest.