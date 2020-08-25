Police Looking For Male Subject in Car Theft

Jeremy BohnAugust 25, 2020

Surveillance footage shows a male subject getting out of a stolen car as Salina Police continue to investigate.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 43-year-old Misty Barke, Salina, had her Mazda 3 stolen from her driveway in the 1200 block of Oak.

The theft happened between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday as Barke says that the vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside at the time.

Barke says she was awakened by dogs barking at 3 a.m. She checked her surveillance camera and saw that her vehicle was still there. However, at 5 a.m., the woman received a call from her brother, who had drove by and saw that her car was gone.

As the officer was leaving the residence after taking the report, they were notified that Barke’s car had been located in the 2600 block of E. Key.

A surveillance camera from the area shows a younger male exiting and running northbound away from the car at 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle, valued at $1,500, has since been returned to Barke.

The investigation is ongoing.

