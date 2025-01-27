Police Looking for Car Thief

Salina Police are looking for a stolen car and the female suspect who took it.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, a 29-year-old Salina man had just jump-started his 2010 Ford Fusion on Sunday afternoon and left it running as he went back inside a house in the 600 block of N. 11th Street.

Police say moments later a woman jumped into the car and drove away. The red, Ford with Kansas license plate 9684 AGP is valued at $6,000.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white woman in a black coat wearing a pink beanie hat.