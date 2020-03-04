Police Looking For Attempted Kidnapper

Salina Police are investigating after a woman claims that a man attempted to abduct her by her residence.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanas tells KSAL News that a 22-year-old female victim was out by her mailbox along the street between 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 600 block of S. Front St.

The victim tells police that an older light blue or turquoise color two-door truck pulled up. The driver opened the passenger side door, pulled out a black hang gun and ordered the victim to get in to the truck.

The victim then ran back in to the residence before calling authorities.

She describes the suspect as a male in his late 40s. He is described as a dark complected with short brown or black hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a blue bandanna across his face.

She was unable to provide a vehicle make, model or tag information.

Police are searching for surveillance video from around the area. They are also asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call the SPD at 785-826-7210 and ask for the detective’s division or call Crime Stoppers at 825-TIPS.