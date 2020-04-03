Police Log

Salina Police are looking for a thief who removed a portable toilet off a trailer – then hitched it up and drove away. According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, sometime between 11am Tuesday and 3:45pm Wednesday, someone hooked up a trailer owned by Salina Septic Service that was parked at a worksite near the airport at the intersection of General Jim Road and Buerschel Avenue. The trailer is valued at $1,200. There are no suspects.