Police Log

KSAL StaffApril 3, 2020

Salina Police are looking for a thief who removed a portable toilet off a trailer – then hitched it up and drove away. According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, sometime between 11am Tuesday and 3:45pm Wednesday, someone hooked up a trailer owned by Salina Septic Service that was parked at a worksite near the airport at the intersection of General Jim Road and Buerschel Avenue. The trailer is valued at $1,200. There are no suspects.

