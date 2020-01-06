Police Log 1-6-20

Salina Police are investigating the theft of three rifles and a compound bow from an attached garage at a home in the 200 block of S. Front Street. Police say sometime between January 2 and January 3, someone entered the garage and stole 3 rifles, a rifle scope, gun case and a compound bow. Total loss is listed at $1,700.

Authorities are looking for thieves who stole trucking equipment from three semi trucks that were parked at the Kansas Truck Center located at 2552 N. 9th sometime between December 30 and New Year’s Eve. Police say thieves stole two exhaust systems known as “aftertreatment systems” off the trucks that help treat diesel exhaust. Two clamps and a sensor were also stolen. Loss and damage is listed at $24,000.