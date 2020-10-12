Police Investigating Stolen Distribution Truck

Salina Police are investigating after a distribution truck and trailer are stolen from a business.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2014 Peterbuilt tractor, red in color, and a 1998 Hess trailer are stolen from Pestinger Distributing, 1825 Bailey Dr.

An employee with Pestinger Distributing first noticed that the truck and trailer were missing on Saturday.

Video surveillance shows a white male, thin build, wearing black shorts, a black short sleeve shirt and a mask and gloves. The subject loaded several items on to the truck and drove out of the garage at 12:50 a.m. Saturday. A white pickup was also scene on camera just outside of the garage door.

Later in the morning, officers were sent to the 3200 block of Foxboro after an employee with Pestinger Distributing located the truck driving north on Centennial Rd.

Area video surveillance at 9 a.m. shows what appears to be the same white pickup, a 2004 Chevy Silverado, pulling an enclosed trailer. The truck and trailer then left after about 10 minutes, heading north.

Total loss to Pestinger Distributing is over $100,000 and police continue to investigate.