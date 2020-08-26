Police Investigating Ring of Trespassing Cases on South End of Salina

Numerous burglaries, vehicle burglaries, a stolen vehicle and trespassing cases are all linked to the same area in south Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that police are encouraging residents in the surrounding area of Salina South High School–particularly in neighborhoods to the south and west of the school–to lock and remove the keys from their cars, as well as lock their houses and garages as seven different incidents of burglaries or trespassing have been reported.

All seven incidents occurred between midnight and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday from residents in the 2700 and 2800 blocks of Linda Ln., the 300 and 400 blocks of Scott Ave., 800 block of E. Neal Ave., and two incidents in the 2900 block of Tasker Ln.

Many of the cases involve trespassing, where vehicles were entered and rummaged through, but no property stolen.

However, there have been three burglaries and one stolen vehicle.

The burglaries include in the 2800 block of Linda where a 40-year-old man says his garage door opened at 3 a.m. Tuesday and had screw drivers, sunglasses, a hammer and his garage door opener stolen for $300 total. A 35-year-old man and 36-year-old woman say that their garage door opened at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Scott where $200 of property was stolen. In the 2900 block of Tasker, a 57-year-old man and 56-year-old woman also had a small amount of property stolen.

In the 800 block of Neal, Paige Medeiros, 35, Salina, had her 2017 Chrysler Pacific mini van stolen from the driveway of her home. The vehicle was unlocked and a key fob that she did not think worked was left inside of the vehicle.

The vehicle, valued at $19,000, was recovered by authorities shortly after, though, in the area of 320 E. Neal–just west of Key Ave. This the fourth vehicle recovered in this area since Aug. 22.

No damage is done to the vehicle, but the key fob and a custom sing hanging in the rear window are both missing for a $105 loss.

Law enforcement is asking citizens from the area that if they have any information, video surveillance or need to report a similar type case to call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.