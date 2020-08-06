Salina, KS

Police Find Man With Several Stab Wounds in Dillons Parking Lot

Jeremy BohnAugust 6, 2020

Salina Police continue to investigate after a Salina man is found under the influence and with stab wounds in a parking lot.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 8 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the area of the 600 block of S. Broadway Blvd. to the report of a subject with apparent stab wounds.

SPD found the victim, 38-year-old Robert Garcia, Salina, walking in the Sunset Dillons parking lot, 1201 W. Crawford St.

Garcia had several apparent stab wounds on his right and left arms. He was also missing a shoe, had no shirt on and under the influence of alcohol. He could not provide any information as to what happened to him or where he came from due to his intoxication.

An ambulance was called and took Garcia to Salina Regional Health Center.

Police were unable to locate any evidence in the area. The investigation continues.

 

