Police Chase Finds Drugs and Weapon

A pair of suspects are apprehended after leading authorities on a long vehicle pursuit that ended with drugs and a weapon being found in their possession.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 41-year-old Bradley Sparks, Salina, and 38-year-old Nicole Wolf, Salina, have been arrested on numerous drug related offenses on Wednesday morning.

An officer saw a 2021 Toyota Corolla driving east of W. Republic Ave. at 3 a.m., Wednesday, when the car immediately tried to elude the officer. The car then accelerated to 50 mph in the 1100 block of Apache when the officer attempted to pull it over, however, the vehicle did not stop.

A chase was initiated as the fleeing vehicle traveled throughout parts of western Salina before leaving the city at speeds of 90 mph.

The suspect vehicle continued west when a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy deployed spikes in the area of Burma Rd. and W. Crawford St., resulting in the car running over the spikes. The two occupants then fled on foot before being arrested.

Law enforcement allegedly found a backpack in the field where the two fled and inside of the bag it contained 166 grams of methamphetamine, a .9mm handgun, Oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Sparks had a warrant out for his arrest prior to the chase. He is facing additional charges of possession of stimulant with the intent to distribute, no drug tax stamp, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug proceeds, possession of methamphetamine and interference with law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Wolf, who was the driver, is charged with possession of a stimulant with the intent to distribute, no drug tax stamp, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug proceeds, possession of methamphetamine, interference with law enforcement, trafficing contrabrand in to a correctional facility, felony flee and elude, reckless driving, multiple traffic violations, driving while suspended and no proof of insurance.