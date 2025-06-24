Poets, Writers, Musicians Invited to Remember Forgotten

Salina Poets, writers, and musicians are invited to participate in a special commemoration program to remember the forgotten at a Salina cemetery.

The event will be held at the Gypsum Hill Cemetery at 10 AM this Saturday. Sandy Beverly and Dr. Jennifer Gordon are the organizers of this event titled, “Commemoration: Readings & Music for the Lost & Forgotten”. Poets, writers and Musicians are invited to participate in this commemoration focusing on this theme (“the Lost and Forgotten).”

This commemoration program is the result of the research that was done of the unmarked graves in Block 2 Lot 74 at Gypsum Hill, conducted by the Dana Adams Coalition. Sandy Beverly is a member of the Coalition.

The research identified eight graves without headstones. The Dana Adams Coalition had funds remaining from the project to identify, locate and place a headstone on the grave of Dana Adam’s father.

Sandy Beverly attempted to locate the families of the eight unmarked graves to gain permission to place headstones on them. Dr. Gordon became aware that four of the eight graves Beverly had discovered were some of her family members, who were “lost and forgotten”.

The following are names of the individuals who were buried in unmarked graves: Henry P. Erickson, Osby M. Boswell, Crawford Howard, Ione Howard, Mrs, Cynthia Ellen Stucky, John Kipper, Hazel Butler, and Carlton Howard.

The time for the commemoration program will be coordinated with the Gypsum Hill staff. The commemoration program is free and open to the public. A canopy tent will be available and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating. In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled.