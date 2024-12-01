Poet Laureate to Host Book Signing

Kansas Poet Laureate Traci Brimhall will host an event at a Salina bookstore.

Red Fern Booksellers invites everyone to come meet Traci and pick up a copy of her newest poetry collection, love prodigal. This collection is all about saying yes to second (and third and fourth) chances.

Brimhall is a professor of creative writing and narrative medicine at Kansas State University. She is the author of five collections of poetry, including Love Prodigal (published November 2024 by Copper Canyon). Her poems have appeared in publications such as The New Yorker, The Nation, The New Republic, Poetry, The New York Times Magazine, and Best American Poetry. She’s received fellowships from National Endowment for the Arts, the National Parks Service, and Purdue Library’s Special Collections to study the lost poem drafts of Amelia Earhart.

Traci Brimhall will be at Red Fern Booksellers at at 106 S Santa Fe on Saturday, December 7th, from 1-3pm.