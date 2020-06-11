Salina, KS

Plus-Minus Research

Jeff GarretsonJune 11, 2020

The advantages and disadvantages of tax breaks for a business who may expand to Salina are being researched by Phillip Smith Haynes, Administrator for Saline County.

Smith Haynes was tasked by commissioners this week to gather data on the process of issuing Industrial Revenue Bonds after the body heard a presentation on an Ag related service company seeking to build a store on South 9th Street.

He tells KSAL News the long view goal of economic development incentives is to benefit both the company and community.

 

The business has a retail site in Hutchinson and would service and sell tractors, ATV’s, jet skis, and other Ag related equipment in Salina The company is seeking commissioners to issue Industrial Revenue Bonds which would contain tax breaks.

Commissioners have asked Smith Haynes for more details on the process and the effects that it could potentially have on Saline County.

Photo Courtesy: Saline County website

