Playing to Learn

Jeff GarretsonJanuary 18, 2022

Splashes of bright colors and stacks of toys invite a brand of imaginative play for parents and kids in downtown Salina.

Kids Creative Corners is set to open in February.

Owner, Tia Westling joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with the backstory to her dream job. Westling, who grew up in Salina and has been an elementary educator for nearly a decade says she noticed a gap in places for parents and kids to play and learn together.

 

 

Westling added the new venue, located at 122 S. Santa Fe will help couples sneak out for a date night at least once in a while the kids play. They also have a birthday room that can be booked for parties. Learn more online at KidsCreativeCorners.com

