Play Ball! Salina Baseball Enterprises Ready for Summer

The current COVID-19 pandemic isn’t going to stop baseball in Salina.

Following a weekend filled with tryouts, the Salina Falcons, Hawks and Eagles are prepared for 2020 seasons. This season will be the 90th anniversary, according to the Salina Baseball Enterprises Twitter page.

The Salina Falcons and Hawks open the new campaign Tuesday evening. The Falcons travel to Hutchinson while the Hawks welcome Hutch.

On May 12, the Kansas American Legion Baseball Committee ordered to cancel the 2020 Zone and State tournaments. On April 7, the Americanism Commission, in consultation with National Commander James William “Bill” Oxford, announced the cancellation of all 2020 American Legion Baseball national tournaments. That included all eight Regional Tournaments and the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.

Postseason play will still be possible for the Falcons, Hawks and Eagles. The Kansas Grand Slam will take place as well.

Salina Falcons

June 2 – at Hutchinson, 6 & 8 pm

June 10 – Minneapolis, 6 & 8 pm

June 13 – Alumni Game, 7 pm

June 16 – Hutchinson, 6 & 8 pm

June 20 – at Junction City, 6 & 8 pm

June 21 – Junction City, 6 & 8 pm

June 25-28 – Grand Slam Tournament

July 1 – Great Bend, 6 & 8 pm

July 8 – at Newton, 6 & 8 pm

July 11 – Newton, 6 & 8 pm

July 15 – at Great Bend, 6 & 8 pm

July 18-19 – Junction City Tournament

July 23-26 – Postseason Tournament in Emporia

Salina Hawks

June 3 – Hutchinson, 6 & 8 pm

June 10 – at Hutchinson, 6 & 8 pm

June 13 – Minneapolis, 12 & 2 pm

June 17 – at Junction City, 6 & 8 pm

June 20-21 – Emporia Tournament

June 23 – Outlaws, 6 & 8 pm

June 25-28 – Grand Slam Tournament

June 30 – at Newton, 6 & 8 pm

July 2 – Junction City, 6 & 8 pm

July 9 – Newton, 6 & 8 pm

July 11 – TBA

July 15 – at Hays, TBA

July 18-19 – Garnett Tournament

July 23-26 – Postseason Tournament at Buhler

Salina Eagles

June 4 – Minneapolis, 6 & 8 pm

June 7 – Clay Center, 5 & 7 pm

June 9 – at Garden City, 6 & 8 pm

June 12 – Hays TMP, 5 & 7 pm

June 25-28 – Grand Slam Tournament

June 30 – at Emporia, 6 & 8 pm

July 1 – Hutchinson, 6 & 8 pm

July 6 or 8 – TBA

July 11 – at Clay Center, 5 & 7 pm

July 14 – at Junction City, 6 & 8 pm

July 21 – Garden City, 6 & 7 pm

July 23-26 – Postseason Tournament at Buhler