Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 68 °

Play Ball! Salina Baseball Enterprises Ready for Summer

Pat StrathmanJune 2, 2020

The current COVID-19 pandemic isn’t going to stop baseball in Salina.

Following a weekend filled with tryouts, the Salina Falcons, Hawks and Eagles are prepared for 2020 seasons. This season will be the 90th anniversary, according to the Salina Baseball Enterprises Twitter page.

The Salina Falcons and Hawks open the new campaign Tuesday evening. The Falcons travel to Hutchinson while the Hawks welcome Hutch.

On May 12, the Kansas American Legion Baseball Committee ordered to cancel the 2020 Zone and State tournaments. On April 7, the Americanism Commission, in consultation with National Commander James William “Bill” Oxford, announced the cancellation of all 2020 American Legion Baseball national tournaments. That included all eight Regional Tournaments and the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.

Postseason play will still be possible for the Falcons, Hawks and Eagles. The Kansas Grand Slam will take place as well.

Salina Falcons

June 2 – at Hutchinson, 6 & 8 pm
June 10 – Minneapolis, 6 & 8 pm
June 13 – Alumni Game, 7 pm
June 16 – Hutchinson, 6 & 8 pm
June 20 – at Junction City, 6 & 8 pm
June 21 – Junction City, 6 & 8 pm
June 25-28 – Grand Slam Tournament
July 1 – Great Bend, 6 & 8 pm
July 8 – at Newton, 6 & 8 pm
July 11 – Newton, 6 & 8 pm
July 15 – at Great Bend, 6 & 8 pm
July 18-19 – Junction City Tournament
July 23-26 – Postseason Tournament in Emporia

Salina Hawks

June 3 – Hutchinson, 6 & 8 pm
June 10 – at Hutchinson, 6 & 8 pm
June 13 – Minneapolis, 12 & 2 pm
June 17 – at Junction City, 6 & 8 pm
June 20-21 – Emporia Tournament
June 23 – Outlaws, 6 & 8 pm
June 25-28 – Grand Slam Tournament
June 30 – at Newton, 6 & 8 pm
July 2 – Junction City, 6 & 8 pm
July 9 – Newton, 6 & 8 pm
July 11 – TBA
July 15 – at Hays, TBA
July 18-19 – Garnett Tournament
July 23-26 – Postseason Tournament at Buhler

Salina Eagles

June 4 – Minneapolis, 6 & 8 pm
June 7 – Clay Center, 5 & 7 pm
June 9 – at Garden City, 6 & 8 pm
June 12 – Hays TMP, 5 & 7 pm
June 25-28 – Grand Slam Tournament
June 30 – at Emporia, 6 & 8 pm
July 1 – Hutchinson, 6 & 8 pm
July 6 or 8 – TBA
July 11 – at Clay Center, 5 & 7 pm
July 14 – at Junction City, 6 & 8 pm
July 21 – Garden City, 6 & 7 pm
July 23-26 – Postseason Tournament at Buhler

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Falcons Draw No. 2 Seed in Zone Tournament

July 18, 2019 10:17 am

Falcons Settle for Split with Great Bend

June 13, 2019 11:39 am

Salina Falcons Get Tripped Up in Home Opener

June 5, 2019 11:03 pm

New Orleans Shuts Down Salina, Eliminating Fa...

August 9, 2018 10:33 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Play Ball! Salina Baseball Enterpri...

The current COVID-19 pandemic isn't going to stop baseball in Salina. Following a weekend filled ...

June 2, 2020 Comments

Salina Police Chief Responds to Min...

Top News

June 1, 2020

2020 Saline County Election Informa...

Kansas News

June 1, 2020

Last Minute Filings Set Up Primary ...

Top News

June 1, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2020 Saline County Electi...
June 1, 2020Comments
No injuries in Brookville...
June 1, 2020Comments
Salina Police Log: 6-1
June 1, 2020Comments
Arrest Made in Salina Mot...
June 1, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH