Planning for June 3

Kansas legislators will use the next seven days to brainstorm changes to a bill vetoed by Governor Laura Kelly that was aimed at limiting her executive power in taking actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salina area Representative J.R. Claeys tells KSAL News that he expects to find common ground with the Governor.

Legislators will head back to Topeka on June 3 to take part in a special session to revisit the government’s emergency powers.

Vetoed House Bill 2054 was quickly crafted on the last day of the session to stunt the Governor’s emergency power. The measure would have required the Governor Kelly to receive permission from legislative leaders before taking actions regarding COVID-19 or the spending of relief funds related to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Governor Kelly ended her phased-in approach to reopening the state’s economy and handed the responsibility back to individual counties.