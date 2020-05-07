Planning for a ‘New Normal’

As teachers continue to provide remote lessons to thousands of USD 305 students, staff and administrators are talking about the future of learning in Salina.

Superintendent Linn Exline believes education is heading for a shift as schools face an invisible foe.

Exline was a guest on the KSAL Morning News Extra and says talks are centering on a number of scenarios for the upcoming Fall semester.

USD 305 and school districts around the state have been providing alternative resources, methods and online learning ever since Governor Laura Kelly closed school buildings in March to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

2020 Seniors will wrap up the school year on May 14th while all other USD 305 students finish remote classes on May 21, 2020.