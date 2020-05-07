Salina, KS

Now: 55 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 44 °

Planning for a ‘New Normal’

Jeff GarretsonMay 7, 2020

As teachers continue to provide remote lessons to thousands of USD 305 students, staff and administrators are talking about the future of learning in Salina.

Superintendent Linn Exline believes education is heading for a shift as schools face an invisible foe.

 

Exline was a guest on the KSAL Morning News Extra and says talks are centering on a number of scenarios for the upcoming Fall semester.

 

USD 305 and school districts around the state have been providing alternative resources, methods and online learning ever since Governor Laura Kelly closed school buildings in March to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

2020 Seniors will wrap up the school year on May 14th while all other USD 305 students finish remote classes on May 21, 2020.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Planning for a ‘New Normal’

As teachers continue to provide remote lessons to thousands of USD 305 students, staff and administr...

May 7, 2020 Comments

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 5-7

COVID-19 Kansas News

May 7, 2020

Two More Most Wanted Arrests

Kansas News

May 7, 2020

New Director of Aviation at KSU Pol...

Kansas News

May 7, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 5...
May 7, 2020Comments
Two More Most Wanted Arre...
May 7, 2020Comments
New Director of Aviation ...
May 7, 2020Comments
Lawmakers to Return to To...
May 7, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH