Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 97 ° | Lo: 63 °

Plainville Shuts Out Ell-Saline 33-0

Chance LiebauSeptember 26, 2020

It was a rematch of last year’s second-round playoff matchup tonight here from Plainville, with Ell-Saline and Plainville duking it out in the battle of the Cardinals.

After defeating Ell-Saline 53-21 in last season’s playoffs, Plainville got the upper hand once again in tonight’s matchup, beating Ell-Saline by a final score of 33-0.

QB Ethan Hamilton and WR Anders Dewey had Ell-Saline’s number tonight, connecting for two scores in the first half to give Plainville a 21-0 advantage going into halftime, with Kyle Werner chipping in a TD as well.

The two teams went scoreless in the second half until a scoop off of a TJ Morrical fumble by Ben Hansen got Plainville on the board. Hansen would get another touchdown off of a Hamilton pass to seal the game for Plainville.

TJ Morrical led the Cardinals with 32 passing yards on 6/13 attempts. Morrical also ran for 66 yards on 13 carries to lead Ell-Saline.

Garrett Phelps led the team with four catches for 22 yards.

Plainville moves to 2-2 on the season with the win and will play Smith Center next week. Ell-Saline drops to 2-2 and will duke it out with Sedgwick next Friday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

High School Sports Digest – 9/22

September 22, 2020 10:45 pm

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner – 9/19

September 19, 2020 9:49 am

Oakley’s Ground Game Too Much for Cardinals

September 18, 2020 10:39 pm

High School Sports Digest – 9/17

September 17, 2020 9:43 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Plainville Shuts Out Ell-Saline 33-...

It was a rematch of last year’s second-round playoff matchup tonight here from Plainville, with El...

September 26, 2020 Comments

Knight Losing Streak Reaches 14 as ...

Sports News

September 26, 2020

Free Rides Through End of 2020

COVID-19 Top News

September 26, 2020

CKMHC Staffer Receives Statewide Aw...

Kansas News

September 26, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

CKMHC Staffer Receives St...
September 26, 2020Comments
Information Sought on Wil...
September 26, 2020Comments
27 New Saline County COVI...
September 25, 2020Comments
2 More COVID Cases at Sal...
September 25, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH