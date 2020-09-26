Plainville Shuts Out Ell-Saline 33-0

It was a rematch of last year’s second-round playoff matchup tonight here from Plainville, with Ell-Saline and Plainville duking it out in the battle of the Cardinals.

After defeating Ell-Saline 53-21 in last season’s playoffs, Plainville got the upper hand once again in tonight’s matchup, beating Ell-Saline by a final score of 33-0.

QB Ethan Hamilton and WR Anders Dewey had Ell-Saline’s number tonight, connecting for two scores in the first half to give Plainville a 21-0 advantage going into halftime, with Kyle Werner chipping in a TD as well.

The two teams went scoreless in the second half until a scoop off of a TJ Morrical fumble by Ben Hansen got Plainville on the board. Hansen would get another touchdown off of a Hamilton pass to seal the game for Plainville.

TJ Morrical led the Cardinals with 32 passing yards on 6/13 attempts. Morrical also ran for 66 yards on 13 carries to lead Ell-Saline.

Garrett Phelps led the team with four catches for 22 yards.

Plainville moves to 2-2 on the season with the win and will play Smith Center next week. Ell-Saline drops to 2-2 and will duke it out with Sedgwick next Friday.