Plainville Downs Sacred Heart, 42-8

Clarke SandersOctober 23, 2020

The Plainville Cardinals took the lead at home against the Sacred Heart Knights 15 seconds into the game and never looked back.

On the first play from scrimmage, Junior quarterback Ethan Hamilton raced 53 yards for a touchdown. Hamilton then threw a 2-point conversion pass to Sophomore Kyle Werner and with 11:45 to go in the opening stanza Plainville was off to the races. With 2:07 left in the period, Junior Brandon Brin capped off a long drive to give the Cards a 14-0 lead after one.

Like they did to open the game, Plainville would score on their first offense play of the second quarter when Hamilton carried it in from 17 yards out. The Cards kicked an extra point and the lead was 21-0 with 10:47 to go until half. With only 36 seconds until the intermission, Werner waltzed into the end zone untouched from the 3 and the halftime score was 28-0.

The third frame was scoreless until Werner tallied his second TD of the evening scoring from the 10 to put Plainville up 35-0 with 5:17 left in the quarter.

Plainville’s sixth and final touchdown of the night came with 4:06 left in the contest when Junior Ben Hansen joined in the scoring parade with a 5 yard TD run making the score 42-0.

Like they did a week ago, the Knights would avoid the shutout scoring in the game’s final minute. Senior QB Jacob Gormley hooked up with fellow Senior Mason Richards on a spectacular 89 yard touchdown pass. The same two connected for a 2-point conversion making the final score 42-8.

With the loss, Sacred Heart falls to 2 and 6 on the season. Meanwhile Plainville evened their record at 4 and 4.

Both teams will wait to see who they draw in their bracket game next Friday. The Knights will be on the road again.

Plainville Downs Sacred Heart, 42-8

