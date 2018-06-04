Salina, KS

Pistols Stolen from Serviceman’s Home

KSAL StaffJune 4, 2018

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a couple of pistols from the home of a man while he was serving overseas in the U. S. Army.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that while the 39-year-old man was deployed between November 2017 and this June, someone entered his home in the 2000 block of Starlight and stole two handguns.

Police say a Walther P. 99, .40-caliber pistol and a Taurus .9mm pistol were taken sometime during that time frame.

Loss is listed at $1,050.

Police have a possible known suspect in the case.

