Pick-up Basketball Game Turns Violent 

A Salina man was arrested after assaulting a child during a pick-up basketball game.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Tuesday, February 25th a man assaulted an adolescent aged boy at the playground of Oakdale Elementary on 811 E. Iron. Allegedly, two boys aged 11 and one 12-year old boy were playing basketball with the man at around 6:15 PM when all of them exchanged insults at each other during the game.

The man then tackled one of the 11-year olds and put him in a choke hold, restricting his breathing. The 12-year old boy was able to pull the man off of him, but he went after the 11-year old again and put the boy in another chokehold.

Moreover, the other two juveniles took the man off the 11-year old once more and the man fled the scene afterwards. Officers were then called about the incident and later located the suspect several blocks from the playground.

Authorities arrested 21-year old, River Norberg without incident. He was charged with Aggravated Battery.

The 11-year old received a scratch above his right eye and did not need any medical treatment.

The children were released to their parents.