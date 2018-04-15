Photographer Chronicles “Pond on the Prairie”

A Salina photographer who spent a year recording activity at an area nature sanctuary will present his work.

According to the Smoky Hills Audubon Society, a year ago Tanner Colvin set a personal goal. He chose to spend a year repeatedly visiting their little “pond on the prairie”, the Smoky Hills Audubon Harold Lear Wildlife Sanctuary, and making a visual record of the activity.

The 66-acre sanctuary is near the intersection of I-70 and I-135 on Stimmel Road. It features a 20-acre pond and numerous trails through prairie and woodland habitat. Trails, a photo blind, and bench resting areas are strategically located throughout. Members support the sanctuary through donations of time and money.

The Sanctuary is available for environmental education by individuals, schools, scouting groups and others, or for visits by anyone seeking to enjoy nature.

There are numerous native and non-native trees fringing the bluebird trails, as well as native grasses. Wildlife include deer, possum, raccoon, turkey, bobwhite quail, pheasant, red-tailed hawk and numerous species of birds and waterfowl. Though the setting is noisy because of nearby interstate traffic and motocross arenas, it is ideal for nature photography.

The public is welcome at the sanctuary.

Starting with a beautiful sunset in May of 2017, revisiting the refuge in early June, Colvin made a goal to capture the diversity of the property through a series of monthly photos.

Colvin has his own part-time photography business. His photos have been used in the Salina Journal and here on the KSAL.COM website.

Colvin will present his wildlife sanctuary work on Thursday, April 19th, at 7:00 pm at KWU Peters Science Hall room 229. His program begins at 7:30.