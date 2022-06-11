PHOTO GALLERY: All Things River Festival

A large crowd has been gathering in Salina’s Oakdale Park to be a part of the 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival.

The 36th SM Hanson Festival Jam officially started the 46th annual party in the park Thursday night. Though there was a quick shower as the gates opened for the Jam, there was no rain during the event.

Sunny, mild weather greeted festival goers on the first full day Friday. Hot sunshine is forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Admission to the River Festival is by weekend wristband. They are $20 at the gate for the whole weekend or $10 for one day. Children 11 and under get in free.

General Festival hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sunday, June 12 from 10 am to 5 pm.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO enlarge)