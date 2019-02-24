Salina, KS

Phone Thief Caught on Camera

KSAL StaffFebruary 22, 2019

Salina Police have released images of a man accused of running out of a store with a couple of phones.

Police are  investigating the shoplifting which occurred at Walmart, 2900 S 9th Street in  Salina, Kansas. They say it happened on Tuesday of this week.

The suspect went to the electronics department and asked to look at three iPhones. Wal-Mart’s policy is that customers can only look at two phones at the same time. The clerk pulled out two to allow the man to look, when he grabbed the phones and ran out of the store.

The two cell phones, with a combined value of $3,043.00, were iPhone Xs. One is black and one rose-gold in color.

If you have any information concerning person, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

