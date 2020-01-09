Phone Stolen during Billiards

An Arizona man caught rummaging through parked cars on Santa Fe, goes to jail for stealing a cell phone at a Salina bar.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 39-year-old Nathan Eguez was taken into custody on Wednesday night after a witness told police a man was looking through vehicles in the 300 block of Santa Fe Ave.

While police were interviewing Eguez, a call came in from a man at a bar up the street.

Police say the victim described Eguez and said his $1,000 cell phone disappeared from The Voo when the suspect did.

A search of Equez’s backpack revealed the stolen phone. He is now facing charges of trespassing and theft.