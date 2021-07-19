BREAKING NEWS

Phone Ap Helps Find Stolen Car

July 19, 2021

A car owner uses his ap – to stop a thief.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 7pm on Friday and 7am Saturday, someone found a spare key inside a 2020 Subaru Crosstrek that was parked on a driveway in the 300 block of South 10th and stole it.

Upon discovering his car was stolen, the 22-year-old owner used the ap on his phone to disable the vehicle and locate it.

Police found the $28,000 car in the lot at the Chapel Ridge Apartments.

They are still looking for the thief.

