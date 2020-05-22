Phase Two of State Reopening Begins Today

Governor Laura Kelly says the second phase of the reopening of the state begins today, with gatherings of up to fifteen people allowed.

All businesses except for swimming pools, nightclubs and bars can reopen. Indoor leisure businesses, such as bowling alleys, museums and theaters are also allowed to reopen.

Kelly, a Democrat, and Arkansas’s Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson met with President Trump at the White House Wednesday, where the president praised both Kelly and Hutchinson for their work during the pandemic.

Kansas legislators extended the final day of their session past midnight to finish work on several major bills.

The Senate Republican leadership was trying to pass a bill to limit Governor Laura Kelly’s executive powers in emergencies. Democratic lawmakers complained the GOP leadership is not giving them time to review and debate proposed bills.