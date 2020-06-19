Saline County Now Phasing Out

The Phase Out stage of reopening in Saline County is underway. Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller issued the order, which went into effect at 12:01 AM Friday.

Guidance under the Phase Out order include:

Guidance For Mass Gatherings

No restrictions on mass gatherings.

It is strongly recommended that mass gatherings of all sizes follow social distancing guidelines to the extent possible.

Guidance for Individuals

Individuals are strongly encouraged to wear cloth masks in public settings as appropriate and especially when using mass transit. Employees should follow industry-specific guidance on mask use in workplaces.

When in public ( e.g. parks, outdoor recreation areas, shopping areas) all individuals (not including individuals who reside together) should maintain a 6-foot distance from others with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity.

Avoid socializing in person with groups indoors that do not allow for a physical distance of 6-feet or more between individuals or groups with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity (e.g., receptions, trade shows).

All high-risk or vulnerable individuals should continue to exercise caution when leaving their residence.

Non-essential travel may resume but should adhere to CDC and KDHE guidelines regarding isolation or quarantine following travel to high-risk areas.

Guidance for Employers/Businesses:

On-site staffing is unrestricted.

Avoid, if possible, gatherings of employees in groups where 6-foot distances between individuals cannot be maintained except for infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity.

Attempts should be made to maintain social distancing between employees or use other protective measures as required according to industry-specific guidelines.

Any employees exhibiting symptoms should be required to stay at home and asked to call their health care provider.

Strongly consider special accommodations for personnel who are members of a vulnerable population.

While Phase Out contains no mass gathering limitations, social distancing protocols continue to be recommended. COVID-19 continues to exhibit the potential for increased disease spread.

Saline County Phase Out Order