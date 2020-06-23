Phase-In of Drive Tests in Kansas

Salina has been selected as a location for the Governor’s phase in of drive tests.

Kan. Governor Laura Kelly directed the Kansas Department of Revenue to begin phasing in the availability of drive tests. To start administering these tests, steps had to be taken to ensure the health and well-being of all who interact with the Kansas Department of Revenue offices.

“A significant part of getting Kansans back to work and back to school, is getting them back on the road,” Governor Kelly said. “By phasing in our drive tests statewide, with the proper health and safety protocol in mind, we make sure Kansans can travel to work, school, or to the grocery store.”

Examiners will be outfitted with face masks and gloves. Additional protective equipment may be worn when administering these tests. All people inside a vehicle in which a driving test is being administered are required to wear a face mask. If an applicant declines to wear a mask, a test can be rescheduled for a later time once circumstances call for mask use to subside.

This is in addition to continuing the implementation of social distancing guidelines and requiring appointments and screenings upon entering offices.

“The operational processes we have implemented will help us continue our services in a healthy manner while also ensuring Kansans get back on the road safely,” said David Harper, Director of the Division of Vehicles.

To see if an office is offering the drive test and instructions on making an appointment, customers are asked to visit www.ksrevenue.org/reopening.html.

The following offices will make drive tests available beginning June 22, 2020.

County Office Address Allen 1 N. Washington, Iola Barton 1400 Main St., Room 207, Great Bend Bourbon 108 W. 2nd, Fort Scott Butler 640 N. Andover Rd., Andover Cherokee 1101 E. St., Baxter Springs Cloud 811 Washington, Suite B, Concordia Cowley 320 E. 9th St., Winfield Crawford 202 E. Centennial Dr., Suite C11A, Pittsburg Douglas 1035 N. 3rd St., Suite 119, Lawrence Ellis 1222 Canterbury Dr., Hays Finney 2506 N. John St., Garden City Ford 2601 Central Ave., Dodge City Franklin 225 S. Walnut St., Ottawa Johnson 6507 Johnson Dr., Mission Johnson 13507 S. MurLen Suite #137 Olathe Johnson 7600 W. 119th St., Suite D, Overland Park McPherson 322 N. Main St., Suite 205, McPherson Montgomery 404 N. 14th St., Independence Nemaha 203 N. 8th St., Suite 2, Seneca Neosho 301 West 14th St., Chanute Phillips 520 S. 7th St., Phillipsburg Pratt 300 S. Ninnescah St., Pratt Reno 125 W. 2nd St., Suite A, Hutchinson Riley 8200 S. Port Dr., Suite 105, Manhattan Saline 2910 Arnold, Salina Scott 303 Court St., #6, Scott City Sedgwick 620 N. Rock Rd., Suite 300, Derby Sedgwick 1873 W. 21st N, Wichita Twin Lakes Seward 615 N. Kansas Ave. B, Liberal Shawnee 300 SW 29th St., Topeka Thomas 990 S. Range St., #3, Colby Wyandotte 155 S. 18th St., Kansas City

The Division of Vehicles continues to encourage Kansans to renew their driver’s licenses online by using iKan, the state’s official app for online driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. The app can be accessed by going to www.ikan.ks.gov, or by searching iKan and downloading from the Apple App or Google Play mobile stores.