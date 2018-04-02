Phantom Blues Band Coming to Salina

A band who backs up one of the most well-respected blues artists in the world is coming to Salina. The Phantom Blues Band is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

The Phantom Blues Band was formed as a studio band to backup Taj Mahal. The association with Taj produced multiple recordings, including the Grammy winning “Senor Blues” and “Shouting in Key.” Taj Mahal and the Phantom Blues Band were recipients of the 2001 W.C Handy Award as Band of the Year.

After circling the globe playing major Blues and Jazz Festivals in Europe, Japan and Australia with Taj Mahal, The Phantom Blues Band released their first CD, “Limited Edition” in 2003. This was followed by “Out of the Shadows” and the soon to be released “Footprints.”

Having spent many years as part of the Texas blues community, the members of the Phantom Blues Band backed and recorded with many blues greats including Stevie Ray Vaughan, Freddie King, B.B. King, Jimmy Reed, Albert Collins, Buddy Guy and Otis Rush.

The Phantom Blues Band members are all in their own right successful session players, producers, arrangers, composers, songwriters and recording artists.

The Phantom Blues Band will perform at the Stiefel Theater on Saturday, June 16th. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Tickets start at $35.

Tickets are available at the Stiefel in person, by calling 785-827-1998, or online at stiefeltheatre.org which links to Ticketmaster.