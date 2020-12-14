Salina, KS

Pfizer Vaccine Arrives in Kansas

Todd PittengerDecember 14, 2020

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Kansas.

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine began arriving in Kansas Monday morning. The vaccine has been received in several ultra-cold storage locations across the state, with delivery anticipated to continue through tomorrow. A total of about 24,000 doses is expected.

“I want to thank our state’s dedicated public health workers for their efforts to protect our communities from the threat of COVID-19 – often at personal risk to their safety – while we waited for a vaccine to become ready and available,” Governor Kelly said. “While the news of initial vaccine distribution is exciting for our state, I want to remind Kansans that the threat is not over. We must all continue practicing commonsense COVID-19 mitigation efforts to protect our neighbors’ health and safety, keep businesses open, and get our kids back in school.”

From the ultra-cold storage facilities, the vaccines will be going to secondary sites – hospitals – later this week. These vaccines will be for at-risk healthcare providers as identified by these hospitals.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

