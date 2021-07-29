Petition Aimed at Curbing City Mandates Moves Forward

A petition with over 2,000 signatures was determined to be valid on Wednesday by the Saline County Clerk’s office.

Kevin Korb, author of the petition tells KSAL News that now that the verification process has been satisfied with over 1,600 of the 2,114 signatures confirmed it will move forward.

The next step in the process is for the Salina City Commission to either adopt the ordinance proposed in the petition or send the issue to Salina voters to decide in the upcoming November election.

The Commission will have up to 20 days to determine the action they wish to take once they are

formally in receipt of the petition.

Korb penned the petition in an effort to rein in some of the mandates put in place by City Commissioners regarding issues like wearing face coverings and limiting capacities at businesses.