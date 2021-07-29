Salina, KS

Now: 95 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 102 ° | Lo: 77 °

BREAKING NEWS

Petition Aimed at Curbing City Mandates Moves Forward

KSAL StaffJuly 29, 2021

A petition with over 2,000 signatures was determined to be valid on Wednesday by the Saline County Clerk’s office.

Kevin Korb, author of the petition tells KSAL News that now that the verification process has been satisfied with over 1,600 of the 2,114 signatures confirmed it will move forward.

The next step in the process is for the Salina City Commission to either adopt the ordinance proposed in the petition or send the issue to Salina voters to decide in the upcoming November election.

The Commission will have up to 20 days to determine the action they wish to take once they are
formally in receipt of the petition.

Korb penned the petition in an effort to rein in some of the mandates put in place by City Commissioners regarding issues like wearing face coverings and limiting capacities at businesses.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Governor Issues Face Mask Rule

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is issuing a new face mask requirement. Kelly announced yesterday tha...

July 29, 2021 Comments

Petition Aimed at Curbing City Mand...

Top News

July 29, 2021

Taylor walks it off after SalvyR...

Sports News

July 28, 2021

Quinn to Lead Lindsborg Old Mill an...

Top News

July 28, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Governor Issues Face Mask...
July 29, 2021Comments
50 New COVID Cases
July 28, 2021Comments
KS Wildlife, Parks &...
July 28, 2021Comments
Free Fundraising Course F...
July 28, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices