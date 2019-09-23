Salina, KS

Perfume Thieves

KSAL StaffSeptember 23, 2019

Police are looking for two female suspects accused of stealing perfume and cologne from a Salina store.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that video surveillance shows two black females in their 30’s approach the counter at Ulta Beauty, 2450 S. 9th on Thursday evening.

A staff member had heard a package open and approached the two who told the clerk they were ready to check out. One of the suspects walked out holding a mesh bag of products, while the second stopped at the counter.

She then left the store telling the clerk she had forgotten her wallet outside.

After they drove away, staff reviewed video showing them filling the mesh bag with $1,470 of products they did not pay for.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019.

