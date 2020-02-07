The Salina Regional Health Foundation is sponsoring a “Pennies from the Heart for the Home with a Heart” campaign all this month to increase awareness and support for the Rebecca A. Morrison House.

According to the organization, the public is invited to bring spare change or money in any denomination to the home at 513 S. 8th Street, Salina, during daytime hours. Staff will gladly give tours of the home to anyone interested. Additional collection points for donations to the campaign have also been established in the main lobbies of Salina Regional Health Center and the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

The Morrison House serves as a home away from home for people from outside Salina who have a loved one as a patient at Salina Regional Health Center. Cancer patients from around the region receiving outpatient treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center also stay at the Morrison House.

There is no charge for guests to stay at the Morrison House. The service is supported entirely by donation.

Since it opened in 1993 more than 25,000 guests have stayed at the Morrison House from 443 Kansas communities, 48 states and 18 foreign countries. The home is owned and operated by the Salina Regional Health Foundation in partnership with the Salina Regional Service Auxiliary.