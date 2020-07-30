Pedestrian Struck By Car Sent to Hospital

A pedestrian in a busy intersection is struck by a truck and sent to the hospital.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the accident occurred near the intersection with S. Ohio St. and Albert Ave. at 10:10 a.m., Wednesday.

A 2008 Ford F250 pickup, driven by 54-year-old Jeffrey Colile, Salina, was traveling east on Albert and was making a left hand turn to go north on to Ohio.

When the truck turned, it struck a pedestrian who was not in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian, 70-year-old Patrick Lynch, Salina, sustained a cut to his head and complained of back pain. He was sent by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

There is no damage to Colile’s pickup. No citations have been issued.