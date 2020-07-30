Pedestrian Struck By Car Sent to Hospital

Jeremy BohnJuly 30, 2020

A pedestrian in a busy intersection is struck by a truck and sent to the hospital.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the accident occurred near the intersection with S. Ohio St. and Albert Ave. at 10:10 a.m., Wednesday.

A 2008 Ford F250 pickup, driven by 54-year-old Jeffrey Colile, Salina, was traveling east on Albert and was making a left hand turn to go north on to Ohio.

When the truck turned, it struck a pedestrian who was not in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian, 70-year-old Patrick Lynch, Salina, sustained a cut to his head and complained of back pain. He was sent by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

There is no damage to Colile’s pickup. No citations have been issued.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Pedestrian Struck By Car Sent to Ho...

A pedestrian in a busy intersection is struck by a truck and sent to the hospital. Salina Police ...

July 30, 2020 Comments

Eisenhower Event to Feature Fox New...

Top News

July 30, 2020

Practicing Driver Crashes Into Apar...

Kansas News

July 30, 2020

Inconsistent offense plagues Royals...

Sports News

July 29, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Practicing Driver Crashes...
July 30, 2020Comments
2 Inmates Test Positive F...
July 29, 2020Comments
Saline Co. Candidates on ...
July 29, 2020Comments
2 Car Crash Sends Man to ...
July 29, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH