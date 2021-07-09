Salina, KS

Pedestrian Killed on I 70 Near Solomon

Todd PittengerJuly 9, 2021

A pedestrian died after being hit by two vehicles along Interstae 70 near Solomon.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Thursday night at 11:49 deputies to reports of a person in the road on Interstate I-70 near mile marker 267, just east of Solomon. Just prior to the arrival of deputies, 34-year-old Timothy S. Dalton, of Peyton, Colorado, was struck by two vehicles which were traveling east on I-70.
Although life saving measures were attempted, Dalton was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Dalton’s vehicle was located at the scene, parked off of the roadway.

During the investigation, the eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed and traffic was diverted.

Occupants of the first vehicle that struck Dalton were not injured.

32-year-old Melissa A. Wilson of Lenexa, and 34-year-old Amanda R. Coots of St. Joseph, Missouri, were occupants of the second vehicle that struck Dalton. They were transported to Abilene Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

This incident remains under investigation.

