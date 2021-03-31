Salina, KS

Pedestrian Killed on Highway

Todd PittengerMarch 31, 2021

A teenager was struck and killed by a semi in Jewell County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Gabriel Rupp of Hays was loading traffic control equipment into a trailer on U.S. Highway 36 Road Tuesday morning when he was struck. The semi came to a stop in a ditch after the crash, and Rupp died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, 55-year-old Rodney Brown from Salina, was not hurt. No other injuries were reported.

The incident happened jsut after 10:30 Tuesday morning U.S. Highway 36 near 300 Road in Jewell County.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021.

