Pedestrian Killed in Accident Near Oakdale Park

A Salina man is killed in a vehicle vs pedestrian accident near Oakdale Park on Monday afternoon.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 91-year-old James Price, Salina, sustained fatal injuries after being struck by a car in the 600 block of Oakdale Dr. The accident happened at 4:33 p.m. Monday.

A 2015 GMC Acadia, driven by 82-year-old Gary Hindman, Salina, turned west on to Oakdale Dr. from S. Oakdale Ave. Hindman reportedly became light headed and dizzy while driving when he possibly blacked out. His vehicle continued and struck a parked car on the street and then hit Price who was standing in the street next to the parked vehicle.

The parked vehicle, a 1992 Nissan Frontier pickup, had damage to the rear and driver’s side of the truck.

SPD continues to investigate the accident. Forrester says that a medical condition may have been a contributing factor to the accident.