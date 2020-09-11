Pedestrian Hurt in Accident

A pedestrian was hurt when he was struck by a pickup truck in crash in the McPherson County community of Galva.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford F250 pickup truck was headed west U.S 56 Highway. A semi was pulling out of a driveway to go east on the highway. The pickup struck the semi’s trailer, then struck a parked vehicle and a pedestrian in the parking lot of the Bruce Welding and Repair shop.

The pedestrian, identified as 62-year-old Troy Regier from Canton, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported to a Wichita hospital.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

The incident happened at around 6:30 Thursday morning.