Pedestrian Hurt in Accident Involving a Car

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in an accident involving a car and a pedestrian to the west of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the accident occurred at 5:38 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of State St.

Alberto Garcia, 23, Salina, was standing in the eastbound lane of State St. when he was struck by a 2007 Nissan Extera.

Garcia suffered some scrapes and injuries to his leg due to the accident. He was sent by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

Law enforcement believe that Garcia may have been under the influence of alcohol, which led to the wreck.

The driver, 32-year-old Tyler Elmore, Salina, was not injured and he has not been cited. However, his vehicle was towed from the scene.