Patrol Urges Caution During Harvest

Harvest is beginning in parts of Kansas. Authorities are reminding motorists to use more caution and patience when traveling around farm trucks, tractors, combines, and other farm implements.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, most farm equipment is not designed to travel at highway speeds, and may only be designed to travel 15-25 miles per hour. Farm equipment is often wider than other vehicles, and is sometimes wider than the lane of traffic, so extra room should be allowed when traveling near a farm implement on the road. Extra caution should be practiced on all roads, but especially on the busy rural roads with unmarked intersections.

Annually in Kansas there are crashes involving farm vehicles, in which drivers are injured or killed. It is important to share the road safely, for both the sake of the farmers out working, and for the sake of the driving public. Here are some safety tips to keep in mind when sharing Kansas roads with farmers: