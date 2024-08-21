Parts of I 70 to Temporarily Close

Stretches of Interstate 70 in both Western Kansas and Eastern Kansas will temporarily close and prompt long detours.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, a portion of westbound I-70 in the Topeka area is scheduled to close overnight this week so that steel girders can be placed on the I-470 bridge replacement project. Conditions permitting, westbound I-70 under the I-470 flyover bridges will fully close to traffic at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22. The closure will be in place until work is complete, or no later than 5 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23. During the closure, westbound I-70 through traffic will detoured about 50 miles. It will routed to northbound U.S. 75, to westbound U.S. 24, to southbound K-99 in Wamego and back to westbound I-70. Drivers should plan for delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes, if possible.

In early September KDOT will close p31 miles of I-70 in Gove and Trego to facilitate the removal of a bridge over the Interstate. The closure will begin at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, and is expected to last 24 hours. During this time, the following portions of I-70 will be closed to traffic:

Westbound lanes from Exits 115 to 128 (Collyer to WaKeeney).

Eastbound lanes from Exits 95 to 120 (Grainfield to Voda Road).

Motorists should follow the signed detour using K-23, U.S. 24 and U.S. 283 during the closure, or use alternative routes. KDOT uses state highways for official detour routes fo safety, weight and maintenance concerns.

KDOT closed the bridge in March 2024 for safety reasons after it was struck multiple times by above-height loads. Plans to replace the structure are currently under consideration.