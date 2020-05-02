Parts of City / County Building to Open

The City of Salina and Saline County offices located at the City/County Building are implementing procedures for some operations to re-open on May 4th to safeguard staff and citizens conducting business in the building.

All Departments continue to strongly encourage citizens to utilize online or mail in options to conduct business with City and County departments.

The City/County building will continue to only allow public access through the North (ramp) doors. All other doors will remain locked. They have taken the following steps to support and safeguard our staff and customers:

• Floor markings and signage to promote safe physical distancing.

• Limits to the number of citizens entering certain offices at one time.

• Enhanced daily sanitation practices, including increased frequency of cleaning commonly

used areas.

• Installation of plexiglass partitions in certain departments.

• Drop off boxes located at the entrance for certain departments.

• We encourage citizens and staff to wear cloth face masks while inside the building.

• Some departments in the building may not be open fully, they encourage citizens to call

beforehand.

Please see the following information regarding any specific operations to departments: Saline County Departments:

Saline County Treasurer 309-5860 – Second half of property taxes are due May 10 . Mailing in of payments or online payments are highly encouraged. Payments can also be dropped off with security at the north building entrance and will be retrieved by Treasury staff.

Vehicle Registration 309-5860 – normal operations however; there will be limits to the number of citizens allowed inside the office at one time. Online renewals are highly encouraged.

Saline County Appraiser 309-5800 – normal operations will resume, appointments are highly encouraged.

Saline County Planning & Zoning 309-5813 – appointments are highly encouraged.

County Attorney’s Office 309-5815 – offices will remain closed to the public. If you have questions regarding a pending case, please contact the County Attorney’s office.

Saline County District Court 309-5843 – Traffic Court will resume on Wednesday, May 6 .

There will be limits to the number of citizens allowed inside the court room at one time. If you have questions regarding a pending court case, please contact the District Court office.

Register of Deeds 309-5855 – A drop box located at the North entrance will remain available for abstractors. No passports are being processed at this time. All other business will be conducted by appointment only.

Saline County Clerk/Elections 309-5820 – normal operations will resume.

Saline County Board of County Commissioners 309-5825 – in-person meetings will resume Tuesday, May 5th with implemented measures to maintain proper physical distancing.

City of Salina Departments:

Water Customer Accounting 309-5740: In order to avoid future shut-off or rising balances, please continue to make whatever payment is possible by any of the following options:

. Call 309-5740 (option 1)

• Visit www.salina-ks.gov

• Mail your payment

• Use the drop box located in the circle drive of the City/County Building or only as a last

resort by coming to the Water Customer Accounting office at the City/County Building.