Partnership in Safety

Farmers and motorists must work together this summer to stay safe on the roadways. With so many slow implements on the move, authorities are reminding the public to raise their awareness.

That’s Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner.

As wheat harvest continues to ramp up with hundreds of farm trucks, combines and tractors on the move Trooper Gardner says farmers need to share the road as well.

Trooper Gardner says most of the farm implements that are entering and exiting fields are only designed to travel at 15-to 25 miles per hour, causing extra concern for motorists and producers.

Annually in Kansas there are crashes involving farm vehicles, in which drivers are injured or killed. It is important to share the road safely, for both the sake of the farmers out working, and for the sake of the driving public. Here are some safety tips to keep in mind when sharing Kansas roads with farmers:

Don’t assume the farmer knows you’re there. Most operators of farm equipment regularly check for vehicles behind them, however, most of their time must be spent looking ahead to stay on the road and to watch for oncoming traffic. Implements are extremely loud, hindering the farmer’s ability to hear your vehicle.

Pass with extreme caution. Don’t pass unless you can see clearly ahead of both your vehicle and the farm equipment you are passing. If there are curves or hills blocking your view of oncoming traffic, wait until you can clearly visualize the area you’re passing in. You should not pass in a designated “No Passing Zone,” even if you are stuck behind a farm vehicle. Do not pass if you are within 100 feet of any intersection, railroad grade crossing, bridge, elevated structure, or tunnel.

Allow extra room when following farm equipment. With slow moving vehicles, a passenger vehicle can close in on the empty space much more quickly. Just because a farm vehicle pulls to the right side of the road does not mean it is turning right or allowing you to pass. Due to the size of some farm equipment, the farmer must execute wide left turns, so allow it plenty of room and time to turn, and be alert to see if there might be a driveway or field they may be turning into.

Be patient. Don’t assume that a farmer can move aside to let you pass. Shoulders may be soft, wet, or steep, which can cause the farm vehicle to tip, or the shoulder may not support the weight of a heavy farm vehicle. The farmer understands you are being delayed and will move over at the first safe location available.

Think of the slow moving vehicle emblem as a warning to adjust your speed. When you see the slow moving vehicle emblem, you should immediately slow down. While the emblems are visible from a long distance away, it is often difficult to judge the speed at which you are closing in on a vehicle, especially at night.

Pay attention. When you are not focused solely on the road, you increase your chances of a collision, especially if you should come upon a slow moving farm vehicle.

