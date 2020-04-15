Partial Floor Collapse Causes Minor Injuries

A couple of workers sustained minor injures in a partial floor collapse at the Kansas State University library.

According to the school, at approximately 9:17 Tuesday morning, a small 20-by-20 feet area of the third floor of Hale Library collapsed onto the second floor. Two non-K-State employees received minor injuries. They were evaluated by EMS and returned to work.

The area of the collapse was a new floor being poured by the contractors.

K-State Police, Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County EMS responded to the call.

—

Kansas State University photo