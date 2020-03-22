Salina, KS

Now: 44 °

Currently: Fog/Mist

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 35 °

Parks Could Pose Virus Danger

Todd PittengerMarch 22, 2020

Salina City Parks are still open, but those using them are advised to do so with caution.

According to the city, although parks remain open for outdoor activities and exercise, users are advised to avoid contact with common surfaces, playground equipment, and benches.

Plastic is used extensively within City of Salina playgrounds and COVID-19 can live up to three days on its surface, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control (CDC), University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and Princeton University scientists in The New England Journal of Medicine.

For questions or concerns regarding this matter, contact the Salina Parks & Recreation Department at (785) 309-5765.

To view City of Salina COVID-19 related press releases, cancellations and closures, visit salina-ks.gov and select the links within the Featured Items feed. For health related information pertaining to COVID-19, visit the following websites: Saline County, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Beware of COVID-19 Related Scams

Beware of scammers trying to take advantage of circumstances surrounding the  global pandemic. U...

March 22, 2020 Comments

Parks Could Pose Virus Danger

COVID-19 Top News

March 22, 2020

Stiefel Reschedules Multiple Shows

COVID-19 Top News

March 22, 2020

Azubuike and Dotson Named Associate...

Sports News

March 20, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Beware of COVID-19 Relate...
March 22, 2020Comments
Gov. Kelly Continues To D...
March 20, 2020Comments
All Kansas DCF Offices Cl...
March 20, 2020Comments
USD 305 Offering Free Gra...
March 20, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH