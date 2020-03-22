Parks Could Pose Virus Danger

Salina City Parks are still open, but those using them are advised to do so with caution.

According to the city, although parks remain open for outdoor activities and exercise, users are advised to avoid contact with common surfaces, playground equipment, and benches.

Plastic is used extensively within City of Salina playgrounds and COVID-19 can live up to three days on its surface, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control (CDC), University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and Princeton University scientists in The New England Journal of Medicine.

For questions or concerns regarding this matter, contact the Salina Parks & Recreation Department at (785) 309-5765.

To view City of Salina COVID-19 related press releases, cancellations and closures, visit salina-ks.gov and select the links within the Featured Items feed. For health related information pertaining to COVID-19, visit the following websites: Saline County, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.