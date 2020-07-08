Parks and Rec Volunteer Opportunities

The City of Salina has temporarily reduced the schedule of its workforce in an effort to prepare for expected budget shortfalls due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Summer staffing for the Parks and Recreation Department was cut by 80 percent, which has resulted in noticeable changes within City parks, facilities and programs.

In an effort to assist with beautification efforts, numerous citizens have inquired about volunteer opportunities. The scope of opportunities includes picking up trash, weeding, maintaining flower beds and pots, and emptying and removing trash cans. Additionally, mowing and trimming of parks will be considered and reviewed for volunteers who use their own equipment.

Individuals who are interested in volunteer opportunities should complete the volunteer form and waiver at www.salinaparks.com. Alternatively, paper forms are available in the Salina Parks and Recreation Department office, Room 100 in the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street.

Individuals who volunteer are strongly encouraged to social distance from park users and volunteers, stay home if sick, wash hands frequently, and wear a mask. Ordinance No. 20-11034 mandates that face coverings are worn when individuals are in any public space where social distancing of six feet at all times is not possible.

For questions or concerns regarding this matter, contact the Salina Parks & Recreation Department at (785) 309-5765. To view City of Salina COVID-19 related press releases, visit salina-ks.gov and select the links within the Featured Items feed.