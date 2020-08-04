Salina, KS

Parents Request On-Site Learning

Jeff GarretsonAugust 4, 2020

A group of local parents, grandparents and residents are reaching out to USD 305 school officials with a simple message: Children need to be back in the classroom five days a week.

Sharon Callabresi joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Tuesday with a look at CDC guidelines and the hybrid plan for students to attend Salina schools this fall. She says any plan that keeps kids at home will put undue stress on parents who are already juggling jobs and a tough economy.

 

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield emphasized a return to the classroom for most students, tweeting in late July, “School closures have disrupted normal ways of life for you and your children and they have had negative health consequences on our youth.” He added, “It is critically important for our public health to open schools this fall.”

Callabresi believes that cleaning, using masks and social distancing will keep students and staff safe in the facilities paid for by local taxes.

 

Back in July, the Salina USD 305 Board of Education unanimously approved August 31st as Kindergarten-Grade 12 students’ first day of school. The district will begin in a hybrid model which allows buildings to operate at 50% capacity with students alternating between on-site and off-site learning. The reopening document is posted on the district website at www.usd305.com

 

 

