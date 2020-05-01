Pandemic Homesteading

More time at home – more time to get the lawn and garden into shape for spring and summer.

K-State Horticulturist Agent Jason Graves joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with some wisdom for planting and growing a vegetable garden.

“Keep it simple and plant vegetables your family would like to eat,” Graves said. He suggests soil testing for your planned space as a good way to start.

The local expert is part of a team at Kansas State Polytechnic who has been fielding a higher number of calls this spring.

Graves has put together an informative video to answer a number of FAQ and is the perfect place to begin your journey to a greener thumb across a number of topics like:

Garden location, soil improvement, what to plant, when to plant, watering, fertilizing and care plus insects and disease.

https://www.centralkansas.k-state.edu/lawn-garden/