Salina, KS

Now: 80 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 85 ° | Lo: 59 °

Pandemic Homesteading

Jeff GarretsonMay 1, 2020

More time at home – more time to get the lawn and garden into shape for spring and summer.

K-State Horticulturist Agent Jason Graves joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with some wisdom for planting and growing a vegetable garden.

“Keep it simple and plant vegetables your family would like to eat,” Graves said. He suggests soil testing for your planned space as a good way to start.

The local expert is part of a team at Kansas State Polytechnic who has been fielding a higher number of calls this spring.

 

Graves has put together an informative video to answer a number of FAQ and is the perfect place to begin your journey to a greener thumb across a number of topics like:

Garden location, soil improvement, what to plant, when to plant, watering, fertilizing and care plus insects and disease.

https://www.centralkansas.k-state.edu/lawn-garden/

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Kansas News

Temporary Salina Airport Schedule A...

Following guidance from the U.S. Department of Transportation United Express flights, operated by Sk...

May 1, 2020 Comments

Pandemic Homesteading

COVID-19 Kansas News

May 1, 2020

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 5-1

COVID-19 Kansas News

May 1, 2020

Saline County Plans No Added Restri...

COVID-19 Top News

May 1, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Temporary Salina Airport ...
May 1, 2020Comments
Pandemic Homesteading
May 1, 2020Comments
Kansas COVID-19 Update: 5...
May 1, 2020Comments
Kanopolis Lake Level to B...
May 1, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH