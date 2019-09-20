Salina, KS

Pallet Thieves Strike Again

KSAL StaffSeptember 20, 2019

Salina Police are looking for a couple of white males in connection to the theft of hundreds of wooden pallets.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that video surveillance from Tractor Supply Company, 3120 Riffel Drive captured two suspects loading 200 wooden pallets onto a white, Dodge flatbed pickup and driving away. The video from late August may match video from early Thursday morning this week after someone broke into a fenced area at the store and stole another stack of 200 wooden pallets worth $5 apiec.

Total loss listed across the two incidents is $2,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

